Popular Flitwick restaurant was closed after cockroaches found in kitchen area

A popular restaurant was closed by health inspectors for a week after cockroaches were found in the kitchen.

Spice, in Village Hill, Flitwick, was subject to an unannounced inspection by environmental health staff from Central Bedfordshire Council on February 1.

But when they discovered vermin in the Indian restaurant’s kitchen the team said they would return one week later.

Those issues had not been resolved when the inspectors made their return visit.

And Spice was then forced to close, with an order being issued by Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (February 13).

Restaurant bosses said that the issue had now been resolved.

Speaing earlier this week, manager Mr A Hussain said: “We’ll be re-opening on Thursday. We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.

“There were a few bookings we had to cancel, and we had to be closed on Valentine’s Day, so we’d like to thank customers for their patience.”

Spice opened in 1999, and seats up to 80 people.

The restaurant’s previous food hygiene rating was three stars in August 2016.

Hygiene inspectors are expected to return for another visit in the coming weeks, and Mr Hussain said the restaurant would be targeting a five-star rating.

He said: “We didn’t have to close before the order was imposed at the court, but we did it voluntarily.

“Pests had been found in the kitchen area. We do have a pest control contract, and it’s unfortunate that there were a few pests in the traps when they made their return visit.

“They told us that ideally for public safety we should close while we made the necessary treatments.

“There are now no pests whatsoever and everyone is satisfied with the level of cleanliness.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We take food hygiene extremely seriously, and we will not hesitate to take action on any restaurants or businesses who are not meeting the right food hygiene standards.

“We want residents and visitors to Central Beds to feel comfortable in the knowledge they are eating food that has been stored and prepared in a safe and hygienic way.”