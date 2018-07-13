Poundworld shops in Luton and Dunstable remain open

Luton and Dunstable’s Poundworld stores will remain open for now, despite 105 shops closing across the country.

The Administrators of Poundworld Retail Limited (“the Company”) has announced the closure of 80 store, this is in addition to the closure of 25 stores announced on Tuesday, July 10.

Despite the Poundworld Plus in The Mall Luton, which opened in February last year, having ‘Store Closing’ signs on the front windows it will remain open. Dunstable’s Poundworld, which opened in The Quadrant at the end of 2016, will also remain open.

The high street discounter launched a UK wide “closing down” sale last month, despite not all shops closing.

The closure of the stores will not impact the potential sale for part, or parts, of the remaining business, with discussions continuing with interested parties, including the Head Office and Distribution Centre. The Administrators will continue to progress these discussions over the coming days.

The closure of the stores will begin on Sunday, July 15, and will be phased over one week, reducing the number of open stores to 230.

The closures will result in the redundancies of over 1,200 employees.

Clare Boardman and Daniel Butters, restructuring partners at Deloitte, were appointed as joint administrators to the Company on Monday, June 11.

Clare said: “Whilst we remain hopeful that a sale for part, or parts, of the business can still happen, it has not been possible to sell the business as a whole.

“We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”