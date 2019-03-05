Prepare for a Zombie Nightmare at The Mall in Luton

WARNING: Video contains flashing images

The Mall will be placed under lockdown next month when zombies take over - with Lutonians invited to brave the experience if they dare.

Dare you brave the zombie experience?

Taking place throughout the evening on Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6, the 60-minute Zombie Survival Experience will see potential victims get an access all areas pass to solve the clues and save the world.

The event is being organised by Wicked Experiences and involves escape room style clues, immersive moments of deep suspense and theatrical interactions.

Ash Gamon, events director at Wicked Experiences, said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing our terrifying immersive experience to Luton. The Mall is such a great venue and our customers are set to star in their own realistic version of Dawn of the Dead!”

“The Zombie Nightmare experience is sweeping the nation and we can’t wait to bring it to Luton.”

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Wicked Experiences to hold their Zombie Nightmare Experience here at The Mall. Visitors will be tasked with finding the cure to save humankind whilst navigating around all areas of the shopping centre, trying to avoid the ravenous zombies.”

Take a look at the video in The Mall’s Facebook event to see what to expect - https://www.facebook.com/events/2180383718889235/

Early bird tickets cost £35 (full price £45) per person, plus booking fee, and can be purchased at www.zombienightmare.co.uk