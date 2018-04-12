Probe into man’s death at work in Dunstable

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at work in Dunstable.

Beds Police stated that at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, April 10, officers were called to a tape manufacturing firm in Humphrys Road, Dunstable, where a man was found dead.

The investigation has since passed into the hands of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An HSE spokesman said: “HSE has assumed primacy of the investigation into the death of a man at a premises in Humphrys Road, Dunstable on 10 April 2018. As our investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”