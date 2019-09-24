Proud Dunstable in Bloom members’ ceremony joy after Best Town win

Dunstable in Bloom representatives were glowing with pride, as they travelled to the annual awards ceremony this month.

On Tuesday, September 10, 14 people – including deputy-Mayor Councillor Liz Jones – went to St Ives for the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards, and were thrilled with the results.

Dunstable representatives at the awards ceremony.

Hugh Garrod, chairman of Dunstable In Bloom, said: “It was a wonderful day.

“Priory View Roof Garden was judged to be the best Community project in the Anglia region.

“The Old Palace Lodge Hotel won Gold, as did Priory Gardens. Grove House Gardens won Gold and was judged best small park in the region.

“Meanwhile, our cemetery won Gold too and was also judged to be the best large cemetery in the region.” Dunstable was entered into the Large Town category, along with Huntingdon, Leighton-Linslade, Thetford, Rayleigh, St Ives, Sudbury, Wisbech and Wymondam.

Not only did it win Gold, but it was crowned the best Large Town in East Anglia.

Mr Garrod added: “This is the eighth time in 10 years that we have won Gold, but we have never been Best Town before.

“My thanks go to everyone who enabled this to happen.

“Help us to win Gold again in 2020.”