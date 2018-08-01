Proud Luton and Dunstable winners at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Luton and Dunstable celebrated success at the 2018 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.
The big night was held on July 5 at the Park Inn, Bedford.
Overall Winner, Aviva Day Spa and Academy - Luton
THSP Risk Management Best New Business, Winner : The Media Snug, Luton
Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Winner: James Randall – Etree - Houghton Regis
Noah Enterprise Not for Profit Business of the Year, Groundwork East - Luton
Basepoint Luton Business of the Year, Winner: Aviva Day Spa and Academy; Runner Up: DCS Voice and Vision
Dunstable Business of the Year, Winner: Spicer and Co Chartered Accountants; Runner Up: The Bell in Studham
FM World High Growth Business of the Year, Winner: AllenDay - Dunstable
Networking Group of the Year, Winner: The Pride of Dunstable
Business Woman of the Year, Winner: Devi Kolli- Ai Solve - Luton; Runner Up: Kathy Doran, of Morestaff - Dunstable
Cowley Holmes Best Customer Service, Runner Up: AllenDay
Pub of the Year, Winner : The Bell in Studham.
Aviva posted on Facebook: “This particular award was out of our comfort zone; we were up against many amazing businesses but we believed we had a good chance!”
Kathy, of Morestaff, said: “I am delighted to have shared this night with my team.”