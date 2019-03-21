Pupils build heartwarming friendships with Dunstable care home residents

A Dunstable care home is defying social boundaries as it has teamed up with a Luton school to build heartwarming friendships.

Pupils from Chantry Primary Academy, Luton, recently visited Dukeminster Court for a day of exciting activities, including biscuit making, dancing, and storytime.

The visit.

The aim was to show how having friends of different ages can improve your overall well-being, and both the elderly residents and the year one pupils loved spending time together sharing tales and jokes.

Mrs Lloyd, Year 1 tutor from Chantry Primary Academy, said: “The children were an absolute delight. They showed many of our values including humour, love and friendship. It was wonderful to see our children interacting in such a kind and gentle way. The residents were certainly very pleased to see them!

“The children helped their new friends to decorate biscuits and then they enjoyed eating them together”.

During the visit the children enjoyed a story told by David, one of the residents who used to be a teacher.

The children engaged in the tale and loved pointing out all of David’s ‘mistakes’ - after all, who has ever heard of Little Green Riding Hood!

After some nursery rhymes, songs and even a bit of dancing it was time to say goodbye, but the pupils are already looking forward to their next visit to see their new friends at Dukeminster.

Maria Ball, chief executive of Quantum Care, said: “Children appear to relate to the elderly without judgement and with ease and in return the residents have time to listen in a way that most people don’t in this busy world.

“It really is very heart-warming to hear the stories of some of the friendships that have been formed at Dukeminster Court and other Quantum Care homes.”

