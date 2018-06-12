Pupils celebrate World Ocean Day

Ardley Hill pupils created the words Ocean Day on the field with their bodies
Pupils from Ardley Hill Academy celebrated World Ocean Day on Friday, June 8.

As part of the Dunstable primary school’s ongoing Ocean Hero work the children took part in a day of related activities.

Ardley Hill pupils created a fish on the field with their bodies

They made giant sea creatures with their bodies in the style of a giant Art Attack.

The pupils also spelt out the words ‘Ocean Day’ and all the children got involved when they attempted to make a fish.

World Ocean Day is a global celebration with hundreds of events around the world celebrating the ocean.

Last year, Arts Council England gave the school an ArtsMark Gold award.