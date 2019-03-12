Pupils enjoy penalty shoot-out with Dunstable Town Football Club

Pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School recently enjoyed a penalty shoot-out with Dunstable Town Football Club.

The players offered help and advice to the pupils, as well as saving hundreds of penalties - and letting in a few.

Dunstable Town FC and St Marys Primary School took part in a penalty shoot out

Dunstable Town FC and St Marys Primary School took part in a penalty shoot out

The sponsored penalty shoot-out also raised money for the school and football club, who provided footballs, medals and match tickets as prizes.

Steve Chiswell, headteacher, said: “Today was a wonderful whole school event, the children, parents and staff thoroughly enjoyed it!

“It is important for our children to have a sense of the wider community in which they live, today’s event absolutely achieved that aim. I hope this is the start of a strong relationship with DTFC!”

Dunstable Town FC hope many of the children attend the games this season to support the team and pick up some new tips.

Dunstable Town FC and St Marys Primary School took part in a penalty shoot out

Dunstable Town FC and St Marys Primary School took part in a penalty shoot out