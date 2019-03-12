Pupils enjoy penalty shoot-out with Dunstable Town Football Club

Pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School recently enjoyed a penalty shoot-out with Dunstable Town Football Club.

The players offered help and advice to the pupils, as well as saving hundreds of penalties - and letting in a few.

Dunstable Town FC and St Marys Primary School took part in a penalty shoot out

The sponsored penalty shoot-out also raised money for the school and football club, who provided footballs, medals and match tickets as prizes.

Steve Chiswell, headteacher, said: “Today was a wonderful whole school event, the children, parents and staff thoroughly enjoyed it!

“It is important for our children to have a sense of the wider community in which they live, today’s event absolutely achieved that aim. I hope this is the start of a strong relationship with DTFC!”

Dunstable Town FC hope many of the children attend the games this season to support the team and pick up some new tips.