MP Andrew Selous and Dunstable Town Mayor, councillor Gloria Martin, had the difficult task of judging a selection of Easter Bonnets.

Pupils from Hadrian Academy got creative and showed off their artistic flair last week as they designed and decorated Easter Bonnets.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Gloria Martin, was one of the judges for the Easter Bonnet competition. Photo by John Chatterley

They were then put on display to be judged, MP Andrew Selous and councillor Gloria Martin were invited in to the school to judge the contest.