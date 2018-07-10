Pupils in Caddington await new residents at their hog home

Schoolchildren in Caddington were delighted to receive a nature-friendly gift from a local housing developer.

Redrow Homes South Midlands’ Caddington Woods development, on Chaul End, donated a hedgehog home to Caddington Village School to mark National Hedgehog Awareness Week.

The hedgehog home has been placed in the school’s gardens with the help of the school’s eco team, and will provide a safe haven in which the creatures can rest, hibernate or raise their young.

To celebrate the week and to help the hedgehog, each home at Caddington Woods development will feature a ‘hedgehog highway’ in the gardens.

These highways allow the nocturnal creatures, which travel up to two kilometres a night, to roam for food and a mate without barriers, helping to ensure their survival.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “The hedgehog is one of Britain’s best loved animals, and there are sadly said to be fewer than one million left.

“Part of our commitment at Redrow is to contribute to thriving communities, and to help provide a better way to live, and so we’re raising awareness about the plight of the hedgehog amongst the schoolchildren. It was great to see how excited they were to receive the hog home, and to gain a greater understanding of how important it is to care for wildlife in the area.”

Laura Jackson, acting head at the school, said: “At Caddington Village School, we passionately believe that we should look after our environment. We have a well-established Eco-Team whose job it is to plan for how best we can look after our school and our world.

“The hedgehog home was received with much enthusiasm by our pupils, who will now no doubt be on the lookout for any new visitors! We’d like to thank Redrow Homes South Midlands for its kind donation and for enhancing awareness of this important issue amongst our pupils.”