Pupils learn to be Dementia Friends at Dunstable care home

Pupils from Caddington Village School have become Dementia Friends after attending a special training afternoon at a Dunstable care home.

The schoolchildren took part in the information session at Caddington Grove Care Home, on London Road, and learned about what it is like to live with dementia.

Dementia Friends, is a Government-backed initiative run by the Alzheimer’s Society and has around 2,500,000 members in the UK. The scheme raises awareness about dementia and encourages participants to take small actions within the community, ranging from keeping in touch with someone living with dementia, to simply being more patient when out and about.

Kelly Cox, Dementia Friends Champion at Caddington Grove, said that anyone, of any age, could become a Dementia Friend.

She said: “Living with dementia can make doing simple things, such as catching the bus or doing your shopping, quiet challenging.

“But as we go about our daily lives we often don’t think about that. We want to inform as many people as possible, of any age, how we can make small changes which will make a big difference to the lives of someone living with Dementia.

“It’s fantastic when young people become involved in the project, because they are the next generation and a key part in ensuring we all have a dementia-friendly future.

“I know the students are keen to share their new learnings with the rest of the school, and they might even do an assembly on how to become a Dementia Friend.”

Caddington Grove Care Home is part of Hamberley Care Homes, and offers residential dementia care, as well as short breaks for carers.