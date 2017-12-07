Pupils protest at Chalk Hills Academy in Luton

Parents say children have been suspended from Chalk Hills Academy after protesting against the treatment of a teacher.

The teacher, who was due to leave the school at Christmas, is believed to have been escorted from the school premises in full view of pupils after refusing to take down a blog post.

The blog does not mention the school by name but criticises the current education system.

A parent told Luton News that “multiple” pupils had taken part in a protest at the school yesterday against the teacher’s treatment, resulting in two days of suspension.

A spokesman for the Shared Learning Trust, who run the academy, stated: “We are disappointed by the media interest in this internal ongoing matter, The Shared Learning Trust values all employees and out of respect for all parties concerned, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”