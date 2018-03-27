Pupils showcase their art and science work

Ardley Hill Academy invited parents and carers to their annual Science and Art Exhibition on Friday. This year the theme was Be An Ocean Hero, linking the school’s science project with art and design. The children at the Dunstable primary school have been learning about plastic pollution in their lessons. Each Key Stage worked together to make a large scale art installations of sea creatures using recycled materials which demonstrated to the children how much plastic is in the world and the damaging effects it can cause.

The exhibition was run by Science leader Miss Lacroix and Art leaders, Miss Dearmer and Mr Restall.

Ardley Hill Academy annual Science and Art Exhibition

Miss Dearmer said: “We believe educating the children about how to save the planet, protect our animals and use sustainable materials is one of the most important life lessons they can learn for their future.”