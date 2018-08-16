Queensbury and All Saints academies praise ‘relentless commitment’ and ‘inspirational achievements’ of Dunstable A Level students

Queensbury and All Saints academies are both celebrating the “high” and “positive” achievements of their students, as they wish them luck for their future careers after A Level results day.

Queensbury Academy was pleased to report that sixth formers had again achieved an impressive set of results.

Celebratory balloons welcomed the delighted students at All Saints Academy!

John Tate, vice principal/director of Sixth Form at Queensbury Academy, said: “Many of our students achieved highly, with approximately one third of A-Level grades being A*-B, and a higher proportion of students gaining A*-A grades.

“This has given our students the opportunity to access some of the best universities and high quality apprenticeships locally and nationally.

“Some particularly impressive individual performances include: Kristopher Sheahan: A*, A*, A, A; Ryan Reeves: A*, A, A, B; Bethany Henry: A*, A, A; Ruby Brown: A, A, A; Maya Thanky: A, A, B.

“We wish all our students success with their continuing studies and thank our staff for their hard work and relentless commitment to ensuring that every student achieves their very best.”

Meanwhile, All Saints Academy continued to celebrate its improvement in A Level and Vocational qualifications in the 2018 KS5 examinations, with the average point scores per entry continuing to rise.

The school was extremely pleased to share that fourteen students received a university place for September, while some of its students will now be pursuing apprenticeships in a vocational setting, for example in the fire service and midwifery.

An All Saints Academy spokesman, said: “Our hope is that the positive example set by these students will serve as an inspiration to our students in Key Stage 4 showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

“Kaitlin Horton-Samuel achieved 3 A* at A level which is an absolutely huge achievement and now plans to go on to study Psychology. Special mentions also go to Taylor Pack (Distinction*, Distinction*, C), Aidan Callaghan (A, B, Merit), Roberto Tudor (A, Merit, D), Sapna Asodia (A, C, E) and Alisha Dovey (B, D, D).

“Declan Ellison, Tia Grey and Robbie Lark all achieved outstanding BTEC results and as a result Declan and Tia have also secured places at university.”

Simon Miller, the new assistant principle for the Sixth Form, said: “The results that have been achieved at KS5 are excellent and show that the Academy is moving in the right direction and achieving strong academic success.

“This is an exciting time to be at the school and as the sixth form continues to grow and develop; we hope to have more students applying to the sixth form and raise aspirations for the whole school.”

Liz Furber, principal, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the Academy Sixth Form as a huge improvement in teaching and learning over the last two years has led to improved academic success. This year we have seen grades ranging from A* to E, with an average of a C grade achieved overall. This means staying at the Academy for continued academic success has become an aspirational route.

“The students have worked harder than ever and have been striving for the most challenging of grades.

“Staff have inspired these students over the last two years and encouraged them to aspire highly and to be the best they can be. In particular Kaitlin, as our top performer, has played a huge role within the school through her commitment to student voice. Aidan has also been a great role model to the younger students by his support of the Academy functions using his media skills.”

The chair of governors, David Fraser, added: “We are very proud of all of our students and their achievements and wish them well as they embark on the next stage of their lives.

“We look forward to welcoming our new Year 7 intake in September as they embark on their education journey at All Saints Academy.”