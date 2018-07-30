Rare albino baby at Luton’s Hedgehog Haven

A kind Luton woman who runs a hedgehog rescue centre was amazed to be called to the aid of two hoglets - one of which is a rare albino.

Heidi Brain, 42, of Hedgehog Haven Rescue visited a garden in High Town on July 16, after a resident discovered the lost pair.

Ebony

Believed to have been stolen from their nest by a cat, Heidi took the baby boys into her care and has been hand-rearing them.

She said: “They are three to four weeks old and are doing well now. When I first got them I had to keep them warm with a towel, beanie hats, and a heat pad and one of them had fly strike which I had to pick off with tweezers.

“I have named them Ebony and Ivory - apparently there are only 100 albino hedgehogs in Britain!

“I’m going to wait until Spring to release them as they will not weigh enough to hibernate; I will seek advice about releasing the albino - he might be more susceptible to predators.”

Ivory and Ebony

Heidi relies on public donations: gofundme.com/hedgehog-haven-Rescue