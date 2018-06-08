Re-appeal for wanted man John Fitzgerald

Forty-one-year-old John Fitzgerald, of no fixed address, remains wanted in connection with three offences – theft of power tools, an aggravated theft of a motor vehicle and possession of Class A drugs (heroin).

All the offences occurred in May in Haseldine Drive in London Colney.

St Albans Chief Inspector Stuart Cheek said: “We believe Fitzgerald is in Hertfordshire or Luton and would appeal to anyone who knows where he may be to contact us so we can speak to him about theft and drug offences in London Colney.”

Anyone who sees Fitzgerald, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.