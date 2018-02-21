Recognising those who help others

Bedfordshire Police recognised people who support their communities at their annual Community Cohesion awards on Friday.

The force’s Community Cohesion team hosted the awards evening to thank all the community members whose support has been vital in maintaining harmony across the county over the year.

Bedfordshire Police Cohesion Awards

There were 15 different award categories and over 400 people attended the event.

Chief Inspector Hob Hoque, who leads community policing in the south and central areas of the county, said: “This really was a fantastic evening and it was great to see so many people from different communities come together to celebrate the achievements of our award winners.

Each person who was nominated really does make a huge difference to the people of Bedfordshire, so I’d like to say a big well done to them all.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to say thank you to all our sponsors, without whom this event wouldn’t be possible, and of course to the community cohesion team for all their hard work in creating such a spectacular event.”

On the night over £7,000 was raised for the Community Cohesion team’s chosen charity, Sienna’s Footsteps. Visit www.justgiving.com/Siennas-footsteps to read about the fundraising.

Full list of award winners:

> Hate Crime Champion - Anne Frank Trust

> Sporting Star - Tony Boatswain

> Spectacular Event - Luton International Carnival 2017

> Working in Partnership - Bedford as One

> Unsung Hero - Rosebuds

> Charity of the Year - Keech Hospice Care

> Promoting Diversity - Meaningful Education

> Rising Star - Community Cohesion Champions

> Interfaith Champion - Luton Council of Faiths

> Training and Development Award - Montell Neufville

> Education Ambassador - Bedford College

> Strengthening Communities - SOS BUS

> Advisory Support - The Community Stop Search Scrutiny Panel

> National Support - NCTT

> Business Supporting Communities - Vauxhall Motors