Rededication of Studham War Memorial to take place on Saturday

The rededication of the Studham War Memorial Clock Tower will take place on Saturday (June 16) at 2pm to commemorate those who died in World War One, and the restored memorial.

This will be followed by afternoon tea in the village hall where records of the fallen will be displayed, and at 3.30pm there will be a presentation from battlefield historian and photographer, Simon Gregor.

2018 also marks the centenary of Studham Women’s Institute (WI), which was formed in 1918, and a framed centenary certificate will be unveiled after the presentation.

A spokesman, said: “The Studham War Memorial was originally unveiled by Earl Brownlow on December 20, 1919.

“Sincere thanks go to the team of volunteers from our village who have lovingly restored the memorial”

At 7.30pm an evening of nostalgia and music will take place in Studham Sports and Social Club, featuring wartime music and a bar with refreshments.

The service of rededication will be conducted by Reverends Nicola Lenthall and Mmasape Zihle and a roll of honour will be delivered by the local scouts.

Before the service, at 11am, guests can also enjoy drinks and lunches (including some wartime recipes!) in the two village pubs, and a ukelele band will be playing in the afternoon at the Red Lion.