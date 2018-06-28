Relief for congested Hockliffe as M1 roadworks diversion route will now be A505-A4146 this weekend

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous says he strongly welcomes Highways England designating the A505-A4146 as the official diversion route for roadworks on the M1 this weekend.

Mr Selous said: “This diversion of traffic from the M1 away from the village of Hockliffe is long overdue and extremely welcome.

“Recent studies have shown that it is in any case quicker for traffic to get up to Great Brickhill by going along the A505-A4146 then going up the A5.

“The A505-A4146 route also avoids going through any village or town. I will continue to work for Hockliffe residents to reduce the traffic problems they are experiencing.”

What’s your experience of traffic through Hockliffe? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk