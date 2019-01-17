Relive Luton planning decision over Power Court stadium with video footage of historic moment

Luton Town received planning permission for a new ground at Power Court on Wednesday night.

Luton Borough Council passed the planning application this evening for a 17,500 all seater stadium after a development committee meeting at Luton Town Hall. Huge cheers greeted the historical decision, which ended almost 70 years of waiting for the club who have been trying to relocate since the 1950s. And thanks to BBC Three Counties filming the meeting you can now watch the historic moment permission was granted again with the video above.