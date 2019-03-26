Repairing potholes across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is using its ‘spray injection patching’ machine to repair potholes in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

The spray injection patcher is an innovative road patching machine that reduce the time taken to repair potholes.

Spray Injection Patcher

The latest wave of repairs began on Monday, March 25, got a month and the machines will also be repairing potholes in Barton Le Clay, Totternhoe, Eaton Bray, Kensworth, Cadington, Slip End, Sharpenhoe, Streatley, Toddington, Studham and Hyde.

The machine has a robotic arm that blasts air into the hole which removes gravel and debris, before hot tar is forced into every crack to seal the pothole. The process takes two minutes, rather than the hour that conventional filling methods can take. The spray injection patcher can mend up to 150 per day.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno said: “Maintaining our roads is a key priority for the council, and following a bout of winter weather, potholes tend to be more prevalent. Using the patching machine means we can fix a large number of pot holes quickly, which is a much more cost-effective approach.”