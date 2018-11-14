Residents from a Dunstable care home are backing Faye to reach the Strictly final

Dancers from Dunstable helped a Caddington Grove care home get in the Strictly Come Dancing spirit last week when they performed for residents.

On Pointe Dance Academy visited the care home, on London Road, to showcase their ballroom and theatrical-themed dances.

Residents from the care home are supporting Faye in Strictly Come Dancing

Irene Atkinson, a resident at the home and a Strictly fan said the performances brought back treasured memories from the ballroom.

She said: “I love dancing.

“I first started tap dancing at aged six or seven, and then went on to dance ballroom.

“We used to go dancing at the Blackpool Towel Ballroom and seeing these dancers here today brings back such happy memories!”

Dunstable-born Strictly Star Faye Tozer is the favourite contestant amongst residents, and they have been sending her messages of support.

Irene added: “We want to wish all the contestants good luck, but especially Faye as she is from here. Faye for the final!”

Home Manager Martyn Dawes said the event was a great success and is looking forward to welcoming the dance group back next week.

He said: “The dancers were absolutely wonderful and our residents loved their performances.

“We’ve now well and truly got ‘Strictly Fever’ at the home.”

The On Pointe Dance Academy will be performing again on Thursday, November 15, at 11.30am.

The academy offers a range of classes for all ages, abilities and interests. Weekly classes include jazz, contemporary, street, hip hop and musical theatre.

Caddington Grove care home is part of Hamberley Care Homes and opened in Dunstable in July.