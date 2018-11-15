Reunion planned for the Rotherham class of ‘69

The White House in Luton was the venue for the long awaited get together of old school buddies who left Rotherham High School in 1969 and in many cases had not met since.

The occasion was to set plans in motion for the ‘Summer of 69’ reunion party to mark the golden anniversary of leaving Rotherham. A date was duly set and it will take place, in Luton at a venue to be decided on Saturday, July 13 2019.

John Cawdell said: “Memories certainly came flooding back on the day as name after name was mentioned and old characters came back to life. Certainly one thing in common was that we all felt so young and were committed to make sure the ‘Summer of 69’ event happens. Already we are in contact with people throughout the UK and have a promise that at least one person will be travelling over from Australia. So if you left Rotherham in 1969 or know of someone that did please put them in touch with us.”

They can email johncawdell@hotmail.com or go to Facebook and search for Rotherham School Reunion where you can sign up as a leaver in 1969.

Pictured at the White House meeting, held on October 30, are clockwise from the top: John Cawdell, Yvonne Davis, Julie Cawood, Ann Davis, Maria Watkins, Linda Hayward, Gary Stanbridge, Carol Balaam, Stephanie Freeman and Margaret Houghton.