REVEALED IN PICTURES: A night on the wild side awaits as Whipsnade Zoo gears up for Sunset Safari

Families, friends and zoo-lovers are in for an adventure on Saturday June 23, as ZSL Whipsnade Zoo opens its gates after hours for a wild night of fun at Sunset Safari.

The Sunset Safari is back at Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

As well as the rare opportunity to spend an evening with some of the most spectacular species on the planet, guests will also be treated to an evening of lively entertainment and delicious food at what is officially the UK’s biggest zoo.

At Safari Base Camp, a team of acrobats will be getting the celebrations underway, alongside musicians, including a steel pan band and flamenco duo, while carnival performers will transform themselves into colourful creatures.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in the safari spirit by getting their faces painted as their favourite animal.

The Food Market on the main lawn will be offering an array of hot and cold delicacies and the Watering Hole will be serving a range of delicious, cooling drinks.

Those interested in finding out more about the zoo’s amazing animals can enjoy a series of fascinating animal talks.

There will also be demonstrations and feeds including Fearsome Faceoff, a fact-fight between brown bears and wolverines.

Families can hop on the Jumbo Express steam railway for a guided tour around the Zoo’s elephants, Asian rhino, deer and sloth bears.

Adventurers looking to get stuck in can head to the Conservation Station to try their hand at being a zoo vet.

Meanwhile safari truck tours will give visitors exclusive insights into the zoo’s Asia section and elephant keepers will offer behind the scenes tours of the elephant enclosure.

As the sun sets, visitors can settle down on a unique night in the zoo to enjoy the stunning views over the Chiltern hills as live jazz is performed at the River Cottage Kitchen and Deli.

Visitors will also not want to miss the Safari Spectacle Finale with acrobats, limbo and fire artists taking centre stage to finish the special evening on a high.

You can book tickets now for Sunset Safari at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo and save 15% at www.zsl.org