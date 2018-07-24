Ronan Busfield helps celebrate Awards Evening All Saints Academy

Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist, Ronan Busfield, was invited to be the guest of honour at the All Saints Academy Awards Evening.

The Opera singer, from Dunstable, shared footage of his first round audition and inspired students with his journey into the world of opera and musical theatre, via Oxford University and the graduate programme of a supermarket chain.

He spoke about his struggles with dyslexia, of having faced hurdles in life and of having fallen temporarily out of love with music before performing in front of the Britain’s Got Talent judges.

He presented prizes for achievement, commitment and engagement. He then performed ‘On The Street Where You Live’ from My Fair Lady.

David Fraser, Chair of Governors, said “This was an evening of celebrating talents, including the many that our students have demonstrated during the past year.

“We hope that this is just the beginning of a working relationship with Dunstable resident, Ronan, who is hoping to inspire future stars at All Saints.”