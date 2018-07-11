Ronan signs up for gala night

Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist, Ronan Busfield, will be performing at Dunstable Charity Gala next month.

Event organiser Curtis Hinton, of Houghton Regis, has confirmed five of the six acts that will be taking part on the night.

The Charity Gala Night will be at Dunstable Conference Centre on Wednesday, August 29, from 6pm.

Tickets are £45 each or £400 for a table which includes a complimentary drink and canapes on arrival, a programme for the evening and a three course meal. All money raised will be donated to Hospice At Home Volunteers.

Curtis revealed that Johnny Mack - George Michael tribute – brother and sister duo George and Lucy Bell, theatre star Jordan Adams, dance group KLDance and singer Ronan will all be performing on the night.

He wanted to organise the fundraiser to bring the town together and organise a special event to raise money for charity.

Hospice At Home Volunteers covers Dunstable and Houghton Regis, sending volunteers to provide practical and emotional support where it is needed to those living with a life limiting illness, and their family and carers.

Curtis said: “The evening will showcase fantastic entertainment, alongside an exquisite meal whilst fundraising for this local charity.

“We are still waiting to confirm more acts.

“Tickets are on sale until July 31, and can be purchased online.”

The event is sponsored by Deakin-White Estate Agents.

To buy tickets visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/dunstablecharitygala/146321.