Route A bus extension to London Luton Airport for Dunstable holidaymakers

Dunstable holidaymakers can now enjoy an increased bus service and “round the clock transport” to London Luton Airport.

Buses linking Dunstable to London Luton Airport are now running 24 hours a day, meaning passengers will have more frequent and easy access to the airport, whatever the time of the day or night.

With the backing of both Luton Borough Council and London Luton Airport, Arriva has announced that it is extending route A to provide round the clock public transport between Dunstable and Luton’s international passenger terminal.

Linsey Frostick, general manager for Arriva Luton, said: “We recognise the impact that our existing services have on aiding people to travel more freely both locally, and beyond.

“But by extending route A to operate 24 hours a day from Dunstable as well as Luton, we are aiming to provide a more robust network that really does support the travel demands of people living in the local area.”

Operating at least every 30 minutes overnight (having started from August 26), the move will ensure even more holidaymakers, commuters and employees of the airport, will be able to benefit from “cost effective, reliable transport” that will fit in with “all shift patterns or flight times”, direct from both Luton and Dunstable town centres.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for environment at Luton Council, added: “This is excellent news for those living and working along the route.

“Having a 24-hour service between the interchange in Luton and the airport has been really beneficial to those living locally. By extending it all the way to Dunstable, many more residents will also have access to this great service.

“It will provide links to the station 24 hours a day and to the big employment areas at the airport and in Dunstable.

“We are very pleased to be able to support this development and it is testament to the great partnership working between the council and Arriva.”

For more information about services and timetables, you can either download the free Arriva Bus App via the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/midlands