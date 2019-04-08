Royal date to raise fund for the homeless

A pilgrimage and fundraiser to mark the route of the funeral cortege for a medieval queen is taking place in August.

Dunstable was one of the stopping places for the coffin of Queen Eleanor, wife of Edward 1 and a cross to mark the event was erected around 1292.

The 11th Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride will raise funds to support the work of The Connection at St Martin’s with homeless and vulnerable people in central London. The 4-day Ride takes place over the August Bank Holiday, Friday 23 to Monday 26 August. All cyclists are welcome. Accommodation is in church halls, all food and back up transport for luggage and emergencies is provided. This year the aim is to top a grand total £200,000 since the very first bike ride.

A group of 30 cyclists, the team is divided up into smaller groups of riders who travel at similar speeds cycling 210 miles from near Lincoln to Westminster Abbey.

Sunday night is spent sleeping on the floor of Dunstable Methodist Church, across the road from the site a Cross and a shopping centre named after Queen Eleanor before heading off to St Albans and finally Westminster Abbey.

For every £100 raised it gives someone homeless two nights in an emergency Night Centre, with showers, hot nutritious food, and a 1-2- 1 support session with a keyworker.

To take part in this year’s cycle ride register by visiting www.queeneleanorcycleride.org.uk .