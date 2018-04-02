RSPCA looking for wildlife casualty volunteers in Luton and Dunstable

The RSPCA is looking for animal lovers in Luton and Dunstable who would like to train as wildlife casualty volunteers for Beds and Herts.

The new recruits are trained to collect and transport sick, injured, or orphaned birds and small mammals and take them to the charity’s centres or appropriate veterinary establishments.

So far across the country, 150 dedicated volunteers have signed up, and now the RSPCA is looking to expand its army.

RSPCA inspector, Richard Lythgoe, said: “The volunteers play a vital and important role for the RSPCA and make a real difference in helping wildlife.

“They also mean inspectors have more time to concentrate on case work, collections and other rescues.”

Training will be held at April 11 at Block Fen Animal Centre, Block Fen Drove, Wimblington, March, Cambridgeshire(11am - 3.30pm) or you can attend the May 1 session at Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, Quainton, Aylesbury, Bucks.

>volunteersupport@rspca.org.uk