Runners are ready for Luton’s half marathon

It’s on your marks for Luton’s annual half marathon next week.

Sunday, October 28, marks Luton’s sixth half-marathon and the recently introduced 10k.

Both the Marathon and the 10k race will begin at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre and take runners through Luton and finish in the town centre.

This year’s half marathon course has been refreshed but still takes in the stunning grounds of Luton Hoo estate with runners passing the iconic mansion

house and breath-taking landscape.

The 10k will not go into the grounds of Luton Hoo and makes the new course much more accessible to all.

Both courses are on road, some parts are hilly making the course challenging at times but they are evenly spread throughout.

In order to ensure the safety of those taking part, extensive road closures will be in place while the race is taking place (a full list of the road closures can be seen at www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon).

Road closures go in place from 8am and there will be no traffic movement until both races are completed. A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal. All road closures will be lifted by no later than 12:30pm.

As no traffic will be permitted onto the route while the road closures are in place, residents are asked to plan alternative routes or set out either before or after the race.

Linsey Frostick, Chairperson for Love Luton said: “We have more than 1,000 people signed up to take part. It will be fantastic to welcome so many runners, some of whom are travelling for up to three hours to attend. This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall building.

“We appreciate that shutting the roads may slightly impact on motorists, but safety is paramount and we ask that residents come out and support runners as they travel past. We do hope the event continues to inspire people to take up running and other sports”

The event will be fully marshalled throughout with both Bedfordshire Police and security. St. John Ambulance will also be located throughout the course.

To see the full list of closures visit www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon .

If you require any further information please visit the website www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon or email events@loveluton.org.uk