Runners raise hundreds at the Dagnall Santa Dash

Around fifty ‘dashers’ took part in the Dagnall Santa Dash to help raise over £800 for new playground equipment.

The two-mile course around Dagnall took place on Sunday, December 9, and included participants aged from just a few months old to 72-years-old, with many dressed in Santa jumpers and hats.

Dagnall Santa Dash 2018

Edlesborough Runners organised the event and the money raised will go towards helping the Dagnall Village Hall Committee buy new equipment for the recreation ground.

Trisha Owens, Santa Dash organiser and chairperson of the committee, said: “Over £800 was raised for charity - this year the cause being new playground equipment on Dagnall Recreation ground.

“Sadly the old, and somewhat decaying, previous equipment had to be removed after failing its safety test.

“The village are hoping to start installing new equipment in the spring. They have raised over £13,000 already but still have a long way to go!

Dagnall Santa Dash 2018

“The event was superbly marshaled by volunteers, with refreshments donated by the Red Lion pub, dished up by volunteers from the Dagnall Under Fives team. Once again, MW Agri sponsored the now annual event.

“A raffle was held with donations from villagers and local businesses.

“Berkhamsted Sports, Marbled Meats of Northall, the Swan in Northall and the Red Lion pub in Dagnall and Gina Flitton all donated prizes.”

To make a donation visit: www.mydonate.bt.com/events/dvhplay or contact the organiser trisho41@gmail.com for more information.