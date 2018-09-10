Scapa Group announces proposal to close sites in Dunstable and Luton

Scapa Group has announced a proposal to close its manufacturing sites in Luton and Dunstable.

The global supplier of bonding solutions and manufacturer of adhesive-based products for the healthcare and industrial market is currently in the consultation process with Employee and Trade Union Representatives at the site in Woodside Industrial Estate, Dunstable, and Cosgrove Way, in Luton.

A spokesman for Scapa Group said: “Scapa Group internally announced a proposal to close its manufacturing sites in Dunstable and Luton on 22 August 2018.

“As such, the business has now entered into a period of consultation with Employee and Trade Union Representatives based at the sites.

“At this stage, to honour the consultation process there is no further update at this time.”

A worker for Scapa contacted the Luton News after hearing the news, he said: “Scapa HC at Luton and Dunstable sites have announced both sites are going to close down with the total loss of 100’s of jobs.”

