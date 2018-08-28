Second film festival in Luton declared a success

Submissions are now invited for the 3rd Bute Street Film Festival held in Luton as the second event proved another success.

Partnered with Cineworld Luton, the University of Bedfordshire and Luton Culture, film-goers could enjoy BAFTA award-winning Set Fire to the Stars featuring Elijah Wood and Celyn Jones. This was followed by a Q&A with Celyn Jones and Andy Evans from Mad as Birds Films.

Among others, Wilderness was also screened courtesy of local film maker Justin Doherty, whose film won Best Film. Set Fire to the Stars won the Audience Choice Award sponsored by Luton Heights Lettings Ltd.

Hosted at the University of Bedfordshire, the festival included an interactive art gallery featuring artists such as Sophie Gresswell, Moriam Grillo, Aimi Rix and Sasha Knight.

Benjamin Cyrus-Clark, festival director, said: “It was an amazing day and pretty mind-blowing to see how far we as a team and an event have come in such a short space of time.

“Having organisations like Cineworld, the University of Bedfordshire and Luton Culture believing in what we are doing and wanting to be a part of that is huge. Most of all seeing locals, some who have never been to a film festival before, as well as people coming from out of town enjoying our programme is a great feeling.

“Submissions to our next festival in March 2019 are now open. So, if you are a film maker or artist visit our website, social media pages or our filmfreeway page and submit your work now.”

https://filmfreeway.com/ButeStreetFilmFestival