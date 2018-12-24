Selling toilet rolls raises £28,000 for Keech Hospice

Keech Hospice Care has received £28,000 from a Dunstable employer - through the sale of toilet rolls.

Essity UK, on Southfields Road, has now raised a total of £60,442 for Keech Hospice Care since the charity scheme began 12 years ago.

The hygiene and health organisation produces thousands of tonnes of tissue products, including Plenty and Cushelle. When the products can no longer be sold, because of expired on-pack promotions or damaged packaging, the company sells them to their staff at a discounted price, to raise money for local charities.

The scheme involves over 200 employees and was led by Kelly Bywaters and Caroline Boylen, Accounts Receivable Clerks, for Essity UK.

They said: “Some of our colleagues have had personal experience with the hospice and found their commitment, care, understanding and ongoing support to be priceless, so we are really pleased that the money can go to a cause so close to our hearts.”

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses in Luton and Bedfordshire.

Kate Gooden, Corporate Fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We’re very grateful for the continued support of Essity and its employees.

“Donations like these will ensure we can keep providing all our services to our adults and children at a time they need us most.”