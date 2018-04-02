Services to move from L&D to Arndale House

Dunstable patients may have to travel to a new community health hub, as hospital services including phlebotomy, dermatology and sexual health move to Luton’s Arndale House.

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has announced that as of June 2018 around 80 hospital staff will move to Arndale House, including consultants, nurses, health support workers, and admin, clerical and support staff.

The Trust has been keen to provide more services in a community setting - a key aim of Central Bedfordshire Council’s BLMK Sustainability and Transformation Plans - while also releasing space on the main site to support growth in clinical services .

A spokeswoman said: “The advantages of moving to Arndale House are that there will be a new and improved patient environment, enlarged clinics to support the growth experienced in these areas, more timely access to clinical services, for example, shorter wait times, easier access to clinical services with good transport links by bus and train, clinical teams working together all in one place, more parking - and cheaper parking - and the convenience of being located in Luton town’s shopping Mall.”

The sexual health service will move entirely to Arndale House, as will dermatology.

Meanwhile, approximately 33 per cent of the total phlebotomy service will move to Arndale House; this is the adult GP phlebotomy and anticoagulation service only.

The spokeswoman explained: “Implementation of a timed appointment will be introduced at Arndale House to prevent the long waits currently experienced in phlebotomy.”

Approximately 12,000 bloods per month will remain on the hospital site, including: inpatient bloods, outpatient bloods (one stop clinics including bariatric bloods), pre admission bloods, haematology bloods, new anticoagulation activity, paediatric outpatient bloods, tests for patients requiring transport, and blood tests for certain disabled groups, for example, those with learning difficulties.

The spokeswoman said: “The space being freed up on the L&D hospital site will improve, seeing additional accommodation for emergency gynaecology clinics, and a movement of gynaecology outpatient clinics away from the obstetric clinics.

“This in turn provides much needed space for growth in consultant led clinics.

“Furthermore, there will be a new pre assessment hub to support pre operative care for all patients undergoing surgery at the hospital.

“Current facilities are spread out across the hospital and provided largely from an old portacabin which is not conducive to the high standard of patient care that we strive to achieve.”

Meanwhile, the hospital also states the move will help provide additional accommodation at the infirmary, in order to expand the ophthalmic clinic and see the introduction of anintra-vitreal treatment (IVT) suite.

It will also result in additional outpatient accommodation to support specialist medicine clinics: gastroenterology, rheumatology, respiratory and cardiology.

The spokeswoman added: “Service development in these areas will support improved access for patients and importantly, the new model of care will aim to support admission avoidance, ensuring that patients receive timely care and can stay in the comfort of their own homes, avoiding emergency admissions.”

