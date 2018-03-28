Share your DIY skills and meet new people

Dunstable Men In Sheds is encouraging men aged over 55 to put their practical skills to good use and join their group.

The community group, who meet at a shed at the allotments in Meadway, are always welcoming new members and offer camaraderie, banter and good company every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is also the opportunity to learn new skills, share your skill set and make your own items.

Dunstable Men In Sheds working in the workshop

David Gould, one of the members, said: “We do work in the community, the men can make their own things or we make things to sell at craft stalls to raise money to keep the group going.

“We have worked with Beecroft Primary School, where we made three Totem Poles from designs the pupils had drawn.

“It was good for them to see their designs come to life and the school invite us down for the opening ceremony at the Forest Garden, and as we walked down the whole school was cheering us, that was great we felt like celebrities.

“When people come here, they don’t actually need to make anything, they can just have a cup of tea and a chat.

“We have a lot of support from the council but we are looking to expand, we need somewhere bigger than just this.

“Other groups like us have separate areas for the tea room, a quiet place to chat and then the work area, here it is all in one shed, but this is our first year so hopefully over time we can get a bigger area to run from.”

The group is self funded and a lot of the tools and equipment have been donated to them.

Dunstable Men In Sheds was founded in February 2017, if you are interested in joining contact Martin Young, chairman, on 01582 668598.