Shop staff threatened with gun during aggravated robbery in Kensworth

Police are investigating after a man threatened shop staff with a gun in an aggravated robbery in Kensworth on Monday morning.

At 11.10am, a man walked into Kensworth Village Stores in Common Road dressed in motorcycle clothing and a helmet, and was holding a black handgun.

He demanded money from the till and left with £250 on a silver motorcycle.

The offender is described as approximately 17 or 18-years-old, white, 5ft 7ins and slim.

Detective Constable Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “This is a very concerning incident and we are keen to find the man responsible.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area at this time, and may have information to come forward as it could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 40/12122/18.