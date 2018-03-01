Sick kitten ‘Jon Snow’ rescued from blizzard in Luton

A sick kitten nicknamed ‘Jon Snow’ was rescued in Luton by the RSPCA this morning

The tiny kitten was suffering with cat flu and could barely open his eyes when he was found wandering alone in the snow.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the male kitten – thought to be just eight weeks old – was found shivering and alone in Grantham Road in the snow earlier today.

He has been nicknamed ‘Jon Snow’ because of his bravery in the freezing weather and he’s tucked up on a cosy ‘throne’ in the care of the RSPCA Bedfordshire South branch.

RSPCA animal collection officer Kate Wright said: “This kitten is very lucky to be alive. We’ve seen temperatures as low as minus four recently in the area, so outside is no place for a tiny kitten, let alone one who is poorly and already suffering.

“He was extremely cold and lethargic when he was found by a resident, but they took him into their home until I could get there to collect him. At first he was too cold to eat but thankfully he is now perking up in the care of our branch staff, and he’s been having a little nibble on some food which is very promising.

“He’ll be seen by a vet today to start treatment for his cat flu, so I’m fairly confident he’s going to be okay. He’s very lucky to have been found when he was though.”

It is thought that the kitten may be a stray who had wandered too far from his mother, or a lost pet, however as he is suffering with cat flu it is likely that he has not been taken care of for some time.

Ms Wright added: “I’m keen to find out where the kitten came from, so anybody with information can contact me by calling our inspector’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

RSPCA inspectors across the country are battling the severe weather to continue rescuing animals in need around the clock.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue animals in need during the cold weather and beyond, please visit our website for more information.