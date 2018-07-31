Sign up for 5k fun run to support Kids In Action

Kids In Action is asking for people to sign up for their Fun Run in September to raise money for its Key Of The Door Appeal.

The charity is hoping to raise £750,000 to buy the base it runs from Dunstable, where it supports children, young people, and adults with special needs and disabilities.

Kids In Action has transformed the former warehouse into The Base, a giant youth club where the people they support visit on a weekly basis. Now charity founder Paul Bowen-James wants to buy it to leave a legacy.

The charity is appealing for the public to get involved with the latest fundraiser, a 5k fun run at Dunstable Downs on Sunday, September 9.

Paul said: “This was a fantastic event last year and was amazing to see so many people supporting Kids in Action and raising us over £10K.

“Please ‘Help us to help them’ and sign up to take part in the fun run.

“I want to leave a legacy for the charity, so no matter what happens Kids In Action will always have a building to run out of.

“We spoke with the parents and they said the charity is like their life line, it gives them a chance to meet other parents who share similar experiences and their children can meet new friends and take part in lots of different activities.”

Entry is £15, registration is at 9am for a 10am start, if you are interested call Tracey at Kids In Action on 01582 477762.