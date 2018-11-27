Sign up for the Dagnall Santa Dash

Edlesborough Runners are inviting people to sign up for this year’s Dagnall Santa Dash on Sunday, December 9.

They can walk, hop, skip, run or jump around Dagnall to raise money for the new playground equipment at the recreation ground.

A photo from a previous year

There is a suggested donation of £10 for adults and £5 for children, the run starts at 9.30am and registration is from 9am.

There will be a raffle, prizes include £125 Leisure vouchers, a £100 Berkhamsted Sports vouchers, £50 Berkhamsted Sports vouchers, a voucher for a large roasting joint of Wagyu beef from Marbled Meats and a hamper from Fortnum and Mason.

There is also a prize of £125 Leisure Vouchers for the oldest finisher in the race and all runners will get a medal.

The organisers are looking for more raffle prizes, cakes and volunteers to marshal the race.

For more information about the event or to help contact Trish on Edlesboroughrunners@hotmail.com.