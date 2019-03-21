Sign up now for Race for Life family run in Luton’s Stockwood Park

Luton residents are being encouraged to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life on Sunday, July 7 in Stockwood Park.

This year, for the first time in 25 years, Cancer Research UK is inviting men and children to join the thousands of women who take part. There are events for all ages and abilities and you can even enter as a family, with 5k and 10k routes to choose.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Luton event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Luton access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder for public health said, “Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites everyone who takes part in Luton, with people across the whole of the UK. Taking part these events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived, whilst helping to make a difference to people with cancer right now.

“This year, Cancer Research UK are urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by taking part. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Thanks to everyone who raises money, Cancer Research UK is able to fund research to fight 200 types of cancer. More people are surviving the disease than ever before, cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.