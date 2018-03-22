Snap away for Dunstable teen’s charity photo competition!

A Dunstable teenager is running a photo competition in order to help a charity for disadvantaged Bedfordshire youngsters.

Jordon Gallagher, 17, who attends Oak Bank School, Leighton Buzzard, is looking for a special photo - of any theme or subject - so he can produce a calendar to sell in aid of A4S, who provide life skills sessions and outdoor activities.

Jordon said: “A4S have helped me through a lot in the last 18 months and I feel like I have made great progress.

“They helped with my CV and life skills, as well as practical stuff; they do a lot of outdoors projects, including fishing. They work with young people who need that extra curricular provision.”

A4S is based in Bedford with a team of around 25 people who provide holiday and term time activities, including, cooking, arts and crafts, and horticulture.

As a thank you for theirsupport, Jordon saw an opportunity to help the chairty, as he is working towards his Gold Arts Awards for school, which involves producing a community project.

He said: “To enter the competition for A4S, you do not need to be a professional photographer and persons of any age can enter. There will be 12 winners - one for each month - and the closing date is Friday, March 30.”

You can send your photo to the address : jgcalendarcom petition@hotmail.com.

If you do not have email, please post photos to: Oak Bank School, Sandy Lane, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 3BE.