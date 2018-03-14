Snow forecast for the weekend as Met Office puts official weather warning in place

The Met Office has today (Wednesday) officially put a weather warning for snow in place for Sunday across the region.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for 24 hours from midnight on Sunday throughout the day when temperatures are set to plunge.

The Midlands had heavy snowfall earlier this month. Photo by Joff Ward.

The warning stretches from the east coast, across the Midlands, down to London and the south coast.

The Met Office said: “Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive. There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.”