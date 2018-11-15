‘Soul Tears’ grief support church service coming to Dunstable this Saturday

Dunstable residents battling with loss and grief can find comfort in a special church service this weekend.

On Saturday the November 17, Soul Tears, a new grief support organisation, will be holding a service of remembrance at COM Church, Dunstable, giving anyone who has suffered loss (either recently or in the past) the opportunity to join together and acknowledge and remember those people or things that have been lost.

The service is a Christian based one and will include music, poems, acts or remembrance and more, but everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their beliefs.

Andy Clark-Coates, founder of Soul Tears, said: “People suffer loss every day around the UK and globally, and for many people, their journey through grief can be a long and painful experience.

“The Soul Tears services are about people bringing their grief and pain, and acknowledging and remembering those people or things that have been lost.”

There service will be followed by a second event at 7pm called ‘Beyond Tears’, which will feature author, charity CEO, and grief expert, Zoe Clark-Coates, talking about “loss, grief and the transformational power of hope”.

Zoe will be joined by singers/songwriters Chris and Abby Eaton and other special guests for an evening exploring how grief can be transformed, and how pain can be turned into purpose.

Both events are free of charge to attend, and all are welcome.

A spokesman added: “Soul Tears was launched earlier this year, and has three main areas of work:

“TV & Media – The Soul Tears chat show was launched in September, and has seen celebrities, singers, politicians and many more interviewed about their journeys of loss and grief, including Bridget Jones and Miranda actor Sally Phillips, model and presenter Daniella Lloyd Anderson (wife of top England Cricketer James Anderson), and former special advisor to David Cameron, Christian Guy.

“Services – ‘The Soul Tears and Beyond Tears’ events, such as the one in Dunstable, which allow people to have the loss and grief acknowledged.

“Resourcing – The organisation will be bringing out a wide range of resources and information for people who have suffered loss.”

Zoe and Andy Clark-Coates are also the founders and CEO’s of the Mariposa Trust, widely known by the name of its main division ‘Saying Goodbye’, which is a leading support charity, helping those affected by baby loss. The Mariposa Trust, which provides support that reaches over 50,000 people each week globally, has six support divisions, and more information on the work of the charity can be found at www.sayinggoodbye.org.

COM Church can be found at 51 High St N, Dunstable LU6 1JF. Parking is available in public car parks locally.

More information can be found at www.soultears.org.

To watch Sally Phillips’s episode: https://www.tbnuk.org/vod/watch/soul-tears/interview-with-sally-phillips