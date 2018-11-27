South Bedfordshire teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual text messages to teenage boy

A teacher at a South Bedfordshire school has pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to a teenage boy.

Syed Raza, 46, of Blakeney Drive, Luton pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

An investigation was launched in December 2017, after the victim’s mother found an electronic device that he said was gifted to him by Raza. When she checked his phone, she found a number of explicit messages from Raza and immediately contacted police.

Raza was subsequently arrested and charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Detective Constable Zac Kozlowski, who investigated the case, said: “Raza abused his position of trust, his behaviour was completely unacceptable and he took advantage of a child.

“There is nothing more important than protecting children and we take reports of such abuse incredibly seriously. I am pleased Raza has admitted his wrongdoing.”

Raza will be sentenced on 4 January 2019.

For further information on grooming and child sexual exploitation, including where to go for advice and support, visit www.bedfordshireagainstcse.org.

If you have any concerns about online activity or the possible sexual abuse of children, please call police immediately on 101, or 999 if someone is at immediate risk of harm.