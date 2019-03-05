Specsavers Dunstable aims to raise £200 for Cancer Research UK

Specsavers Dunstable are hoping to raise £200 for Cancer Research UK in support of a fundraiser who is entering a charity boxing match.

Kevin Jackson, the husband of Specsavers Dunstable team member Dee, is taking part in the boxing match on Saturday, March 23, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

When the team at Dunstable heard about the charity boxing match they decided to do a month of activities to support Kevin.

Rakesh Nanda, store director, said: “Dee’s family has unfortunately been affected by various forms of cancer over the years and so when the opportunity to support this cause, which is so close to their hearts came up, we jumped at the opportunity.”

So far the store has held a raffle to win a chocolate hamper, a bake sale, and a Valentine’s themed day in which the team decorated the store and took donations ‘to give customers frames some love’ by making small repairs.

Kevin said: “I’m pretty sure anyone you ask has had contact with this disease and I wanted to do my little part in raising as much as I could for Cancer Research.

“My grandfather had a bout with prostate cancer which he beat, but maybe he wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for the amazing work done by CRUK.”