Spooky success for Houghton Regis author and Buddy Wizard book signings

A Houghton Regis author is holding a series of book signings to promote a ghostly tale which comes with a fright – and an anti-bullying message!

Ralph Brammer, who was born in Luton, is celebrating the success of his novel Buddy Wizard by holding a series of book signings.

Since publishing his novel last year, Ralph’s spooky tale went on to be sold in WHSmith stores, and he has been travelling across the home counties and London to promote his mysterious story about a school haunting.

Ralph said: “WHSmith gave me an account, thanks to Renata in the Luton store.

“This enabled me to sign and sell Buddy Wizard in any of their shops.

“So far we have sold 757 copies through WHSmith book signings and the highest one-day signing was in Brent Cross with 45 copies sold.”

Creative Ralph was inspired to write the story because his wife was bullied as a little girl, and the new tale sees a magical ghost teach one nasty character a lesson.

Ralph said: “In Buddy Wizard, 12-year-old Daniel is tormented by a bully.

“Daniel’s friends listen to his theories about a strange prophecy linked to their school, but aren’t sure whether to believe him until Daniel unwittingly unlocks a pathway for the spirit to enter...

“It visits everyone in Daniel’s life and gives them strange dreams to make them think.”

The author will now be enjoying festive book signings during the Christmas shopping season, and will be in the following WHSmith stores: Harpenden, December 8; Welwyn Garden City, December 9; Brent Cross , December 15. Signing sessions will begin at 11am.

The story is aimed at youngsters aged between nine and 16.