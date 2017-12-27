Students celebrate ‘incredible results’ at Whipsnade art exhibition

A Dunstable art course was proud to hold its end of year exhibition, as guests felt like they were “walking through a 3D sketchbook”.

The event was opened by Andrew Selous MP and the Dunstable community came along to support the artists.

Dr Moore (right) shows the work of her students.

Cllr Carol Hegley, said: “Wow, this is not what I expected! There is so much work and a lot of variety.”

Mr Selous was also impressed. He said: “It was a pleasure to open the exhibition and see so much local talent.”

The exhibition aimed to celebrate the way Dr Moore encourages her students to play with materials and create ‘feel good’ artwork.

Dr Moore said: “Sometimes we use brushes and sometimes we don’t - a piece of card, a finger or a piece of plastic all make terrific painting implements”.

L-R: Councillor Carol Hegley, Dr Moore, and Andrew Selous MP.

Student, Mary, said: “There is a lot more work than last year and I can see an improvement - I love it.”

Meanwhile, guest, Penny said: “My goodness, I feel so inspired!”

For more information about the art course, which runs for 14 weeks and is for all abilities, contact Dr Lorna Moore on 078 9661 9660 or email: lornam77@gmail.com.