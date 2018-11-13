Students raise thousands for the Breast Cancer Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Challney High School for Girls raised £11,000 for charity at their annual Race for Life in October.

All students at the Luton school took part in a year group race throughout the day, with the girls completing 3km, 11 laps of the astro, they also wore pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

They raised £11,000 for Cancer Research UK and the Breast Cancer Unit at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, beating their target of £8,000.

Nicola Ponsonby, assistant headteacher said: “The aim of the day was to raise money for the Breast Cancer Unit at the hospital so they can purchase a portable X-Ray machine, and for Cancer Research UK.

“We were joined by Bianca John, from the fundraising team at the hospital, and Denise Coates, who is a hospital volunteer and breast cancer survivor. It was a pleasure to see them running with the girls and supporting them with this hugely successful event!

“We hoped to hit the £8,000 mark this year and we are totally blown away by the generosity and kindness of our amazing students.

“These girls go to extraordinary lengths to help others less fortunate than themselves and to raise £11,000 for these two wonderful charities is simply phenomenal!

“We cannot thank the girls, staff, parents and community enough for their support with this event!”

Denise Coates is a volunteer fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Unit at the hospital, she joined the girls for the annual event.

She said: “I was invited to go back to the school with the hospital fundraising team and we both did a talk to the girls.

“It is an incredible amount for a local school to raise.

“I am continuing to raise awareness of breast cancer and encouraging people to get checked early, early detection is so important. I am really proud of the girls and the school for raising such an amazing amount.”

Bianca John, community fundraiser for the hospital, said: “As Community Fundraiser I would like to say once again a special thanks to Nic Ponsonbi and the amazing students At Challney High School for Girls for their fantastic fundraising efforts!

“They have raised an astonishing £11k with their race for life event, 50% of which will benefit our Breast Unit here at the L&D!

“What an achievement and an example to the community these girls are! We can’t thank them enough.”